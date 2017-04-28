Wellington Quilters Bee Members Donate Quilts To Back To Basics

Wellington Quilters Bee members gathered for a meeting and light potluck lunch on Thursday, April 13 at the Wellington Community Center. Back to Basics founder Beverly Perham accepted 49 children’s quilts made by Quilters Bee members. The children’s quilts will be given to Guatemalan migrant children. The Wellington Seniors Club donates $250 a year to the Quilters Bee and received a heartfelt thank you from the members. The money is used to buy the batting used in the quilts. For more information about the Wellington Quilters Bee, call (561) 333-2708 or e-mail aablobaum@aol.com.

