On April 8, the Wellington Landings Middle School concert choir group, shown above, sang at the BB&T Center for the Florida Panthers hockey game. The group of young ladies, led by Alynna Carver, sang the Star Spangled Banner before the start of the game, which was won by the Florida Panthers. The choral group practiced for weeks and was very proud to represent Wellington at the game.

