Women’s Group Brunch/Fashion Show May 7

The Women of the Western Communities will hold its Spring Brunch, Fashion Show & Auction, “Diamonds are Forever,” featuring the fashions of Dress Barn and Bacio Bacio Bridal Salon with special guest emcees Mo and Sally from KOOL 105.5 on Sunday, May 7 at 11 a.m. at the Wanderers Club (1900 Aero Club Drive, Wellington). Tickets are $25 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Reservations are required by Monday, May 1. For more information, or to order tickets, contact Terri Wescott at tmwescott@yahoo.com or Mair Armand at (561) 635-0011 or mair.armand1@gmail.com.

Briefs