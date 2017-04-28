haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi porno uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

By at April 28, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Young Singers To Host ‘American Tapestry’ Concert May 6 At Kravis

The Young Singers of the Palm Beaches will present its “American Tapestry” spring concert on Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. “American Tapestry” is a wonderfully compiled concert of songs by American composers depicting the diversity of music in American culture, both past and present. The 350 skilled voices of the Young Singers of the Palm Beaches will offer renditions of patriotic favorites, folk songs, spirituals, Broadway classics, and pop songs both old and new.

Each piece has been thoughtfully selected for inclusion in this program by the five conductors of the choir. Examples include “Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor,” the final number of Irving Berlin’s 1949 musical comedy, Miss Liberty. The Young Singers will bring the words inscribed on the Statue of Liberty to the audience in this beautiful six-part a cappella piece. Another lesson in history will be taught through “Follow the Drinking Gourd,” a timeless tale of how slaves used singing to help them escape to freedom.

No concert featuring the music of America would be complete without including songs made famous by Judy Garland. “A Tribute to Judy Garland” harkens back to the golden age of the American movie musical and includes three of the many songs made popular by this legendary singer and star.

Also ready to delight all ages will be numbers from the hit Broadway musicals, Hairspray and Hamilton. Other featured songwriters include Stephen Foster, Leonard Bernstein, Irving Berlin and Rogers & Hammerstein, just to name a few, as well as pieces by modern musicians Bernie Taupin and Bruno Mars.

The graduating high school seniors of the Young Singers will also be featured in this concert. More than 10 of these senior singers have been a part of the organization for more than five years, and several as many as nine. Their dedication to the choir not only shows a passion for singing, but also resonates how important the Young Singers of the Palm Beaches is to these young lives.

“Being a part of Young Singers has allowed them to make many friends and form bonds with other singers,” Artistic Director Shawn Berry said. “In a world of tech gadgets, YSPB has instilled the need and importance for singers to put down the phones and to sing, talk and laugh with each other.”

Tickets start at just $15 and can be purchased at the Kravis Center box office, online at www.kravis.org/tapestry, or by calling (561) 832-7469. For more information about the Young Singers of the Palm Beaches, visit www.yspb.org or call (561) 659-2332.

ABOVE: The Young Singers of the Palm Beaches will perform May 6.

