Young Singers To Host ‘American Tapestry’ Concert May 6 At Kravis

The Young Singers of the Palm Beaches will present its “American Tapestry” spring concert on Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. “American Tapestry” is a wonderfully compiled concert of songs by American composers depicting the diversity of music in American culture, both past and present. The 350 skilled voices of the Young Singers of the Palm Beaches will offer renditions of patriotic favorites, folk songs, spirituals, Broadway classics, and pop songs both old and new.

Each piece has been thoughtfully selected for inclusion in this program by the five conductors of the choir. Examples include “Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor,” the final number of Irving Berlin’s 1949 musical comedy, Miss Liberty. The Young Singers will bring the words inscribed on the Statue of Liberty to the audience in this beautiful six-part a cappella piece. Another lesson in history will be taught through “Follow the Drinking Gourd,” a timeless tale of how slaves used singing to help them escape to freedom.

No concert featuring the music of America would be complete without including songs made famous by Judy Garland. “A Tribute to Judy Garland” harkens back to the golden age of the American movie musical and includes three of the many songs made popular by this legendary singer and star.

Also ready to delight all ages will be numbers from the hit Broadway musicals, Hairspray and Hamilton. Other featured songwriters include Stephen Foster, Leonard Bernstein, Irving Berlin and Rogers & Hammerstein, just to name a few, as well as pieces by modern musicians Bernie Taupin and Bruno Mars.

The graduating high school seniors of the Young Singers will also be featured in this concert. More than 10 of these senior singers have been a part of the organization for more than five years, and several as many as nine. Their dedication to the choir not only shows a passion for singing, but also resonates how important the Young Singers of the Palm Beaches is to these young lives.

“Being a part of Young Singers has allowed them to make many friends and form bonds with other singers,” Artistic Director Shawn Berry said. “In a world of tech gadgets, YSPB has instilled the need and importance for singers to put down the phones and to sing, talk and laugh with each other.”

Tickets start at just $15 and can be purchased at the Kravis Center box office, online at www.kravis.org/tapestry, or by calling (561) 832-7469. For more information about the Young Singers of the Palm Beaches, visit www.yspb.org or call (561) 659-2332.

