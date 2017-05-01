1 Education Place To Hold Graduation

Students from #1 Education Place will celebrate their high school graduation with a ceremony Sunday, May 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the International Polo Club Palm Beach in Wellington.

Following the ceremony, the school will host a buffet dinner and pool party for the graduates and their families, along with the faculty, students and parents of the #1 Education Place community.

The school is located in the original Wellington Mall and serves students in first through 12th grade. It offers an accredited curriculum in an alternative school environment and specializes in meeting the needs of equestrian families.

For more information, visit www.1educationplace.com.

