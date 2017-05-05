2,000 Visit Arden For Neighborhood Opening

Arden, a new residential community off Southern Blvd., opened its gates for its “First Neighborhood Opening” on Saturday, April 29. More than 2,000 people attended and enjoyed tours of home models, animal encounters from Lion Country Safari, face painting, balloon animals, a corn maze, a bounce house, Home Depot craft projects, food from Chick-fil-A, Kona Ice, country music from 103.1 WIRK, homemade ice cream, gift bags and more. Arden, being developed by Freehold Communities, will have 2,000 homes, along with recreation amenities and a working farm. For more info., visit www.ardenfl.com.

Acreage/Loxahatchee Around Town Business Featured