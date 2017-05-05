Believe Me, A Fall Is No Fun!

As someone who lost some four months of “normal living” due to a fall, any advice to avoid the problem is highly important. Thus, herewith is a list of easy steps you can take toward avoiding the fall hazard.

Wipe up spills immediately; remove all tripping hazards, including unsecured scatter rugs, electrical cords, dog bones or toys on the floor; use nonslip adhesive strips on stairs; and rearrange furniture so there is plenty of room for walking. Use non-skid mats in the tub and shower, and install grab bars in the tub, shower and near the toilet.

Then, too, you should place night-lights in kitchen, bath and hallways, install railings on both sides of the stairs, and never use a stool or ladder to reach items on a high shelf. Put commonly used items in easy-to-reach places. Install adequate lighting in every room and stairway, and do not walk in socks, stockings or floppy slippers. Always wear shoes.

The verified truth: falls are the leading cause of both fatal and non-fatal injuries in adults 65 and older. Of course, falls can happen anywhere, but most often occur at home.

The time is now to fall-proof your home!

Jules Rabin