ABWA To Host Floral Designer Lynne Tweedale In June

The Northern Palm Beach Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association will meet Wednesday, June 14 at the PGA Boulevard Embassy Suites Hotel in Palm Beach Gardens. Networking takes place from 6 to 6:30 p.m., with the dinner and program starting at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $25, and guests are welcome.

The June speaker is Lynne Tweedale, owner and head creative designer of Creative Florals and Bridal Bliss. Creative Florals, with locations in Tequesta and Jupiter, is a family-owned and operated business that has been in service for more than 40 years.

Tweedale and her highly trained staff provide a full array of floral services, specializing in weddings, banquet events, bar and bat mitzvahs, and quinceañeras, and supplying silks and home décor. Delivery service is available from Hobe Sound to Singer Island. Out-of-state and worldwide delivery services also are available.

The topic of the June program is, “So You Want to Design?” Tweedale will demonstrate how best to arrange your flowers utilizing two unique and original styles. While Tweedale is designing, she will offer tips, helpful hints, and information about flowers and plants. She will also discuss the dos and don’ts of flower preparation and care.

Upon completion of the designs, she will raffle the completed arrangements to two lucky attendees.

To make reservations, or for more information, call Sam Markwell at (561) 644-2384 or Sally Ott at (561) 373-8727. The Embassy Suites Hotel is located at 4350 PGA Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens. For directions to the hotel, call (561) 622-1000.

ABOVE: Lynne Tweedale, owner of Creative Florals & Bridal Bliss, will be the guest speaker.

