Art Society Hosts Presentation By Manny Jomok

The Wellington Art Society held its final meeting of the season Wednesday, May 10 at the Wellington Community Center. Plein air artist Manny Jomok was the featured demonstrator. He showed members how he sets up his easel to paint and described the basics of plein air art. Upcoming events include a reception for Joanne Baker MacLeod at Whole Foods Market on May 26 and the annual installation dinner June 2. For more info., visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Around Town Featured People Wellington