Art Society To Feature Artist Manny Jomock May 10

Plein air artist Manny Jomock will be the featured demonstrator at the Wellington Art Society’s final membership meeting of the season on Wednesday, May 10 at the Wellington Community Center. The meet-and-greet will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a member spotlight and brief meeting. Jomock’s demonstration and a raffle will finish the evening.

Jomock graduated from Monmouth College with a degree in art education. After a short tour as a U.S. Navy photographer, he taught underprivileged children in social service and recreational programs in New Jersey, Maryland and Maine for 14 years.

After studying watercolors with Pat Dews and Sally Brandenburg, Jomock developed his artistic style of plein air painting through his involvement with the Plein Air Painters of the Jersey Coast. He was influenced by watercolor masters such as Winslow Homer, John Singer Sargent, David Curtis and Joseph Zbukvic, as well as the many artists he studied under. In 2006, he started his career as a professional artist under the name MannyJArt.

Jomock retired from the United States Postal Service in 2008, sold his home in New Jersey and toured the country with his wife in an RV. Along the way, he painted with artists and joined art groups in San Antonio, Maine, Ontario and Delray Beach. After four and a half years of RV living, Jomock and his wife settled in Boynton Beach in the winter and Mount Desert Island and Bar Harbor, Maine in the summer.

Jomock now teaches watercolor for the Palm Beach County Adult Education Program and is a faculty member of the Delray Art League. He also teaches individuals and small groups for beginning and intermediate watercolor painting. His paintings are in private and corporate collections throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. He exhibits regularly in Florida and Maine. He is a member of the Florida Watercolor Society, Plein Air Palm Beach, the Delray Art League, the Watercolor Society of America, the International Plein Air Painters and several other art societies.

“The attempt to capture in my paintings how light affects the color, forms, atmosphere and mood found outdoors on site, becomes an alluring challenge to me,” Jomock explained. “Watercolor’s transparency, subtle and gentle effects can produce a creative expression that is unique and captivating.”

The Wellington Art Society is a nonprofit organization open to artists of all mediums and patrons of the arts. It allows local and regional artists to display their art work in local galleries, interact with other artists and serve the community through art. For more info., visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs