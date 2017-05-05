Author Donna Carbone Visits Local Book Club

Local author Donna Carbone was the guest speaker at the Wellington Book Club monthly get-together held Monday, April 24. The event was hosted by Karen Carney. Also attending were Pam Gilbert, Joy Riley, Sharon Wedgworth, Elaine Citadino, Pam Strassner, Elaine Karon, JoAnn Garzione, Kandy Croft and Diane Grosso. The ladies are all teachers who rank reading high on their list of priorities. Carbone writes the Cat Leigh and Marci Welles crime novel series set in Palm Beach County. Her goal is education through entertainment — keeping women safe in an ever increasingly dangerous world.

