Bassmasters Fish Out Of The Belle Glade Boat Ramp

May 26, 2017 | 12:03 am

Bassmasters Fish Out Of The Belle Glade Boat Ramp

The Royal Palm Bassmasters held a fishing tournament on April 9 on Lake Okeechobee out of the Belle Glade boat ramp.

First place was won by Phil Northrop and Russ Clothier, with five fish weighing 15 pounds, 2 ounces.

Second place was awarded to the team of Bryan Stavropoulos and Kiel Carr, with five fish weighing 11 pounds, 13 ounces.

The team of Ed Huff and Mike Dillistin took third place, with five fish weighing 10 pounds, 15 ounces.

The big fish of the tournament was 5 pounds, 13 ounces, caught by the team of Phil Northrop and Russ Clothier.

The Royal Palm Bassmasters meet on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center. The club is now accepting applications for new members. For more information about the Royal Palm Bassmasters, e-mail rpbassmasters@gmail.com, visit www.royalpalmbassmasters.org or call (561) 644-6269.

ABOVE: Phil Northrop and Russ Clothier

 

