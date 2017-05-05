Bellissimo At Chamber Lunch May 17

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce will host “Meet Mark Bellissimo,” a special luncheon event, on Wednesday, May 17 at 11:30 a.m. at the International Polo Club Palm Beach. Bellissimo, CEO of Equestrian Sport Productions, managing partner of Wellington Equestrian Partners and Tryon Equestrian Partners, and owner of the International Polo Club Palm Beach, will discuss his plans to extend the equestrian season year-round by appealing to and contracting with large-scale sporting events, tournaments and summer festivals designed to bring more dollars to Wellington businesses. The luncheon will be open to pre-registration only. For more info., call (561) 792-6525 or visit www.wellingtonchamber.com.

Briefs