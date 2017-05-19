haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi porno uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Braman Motorcars Awards BMWs To Top Teacher, School Employee

By at May 19, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Braman Motorcars surprised two Palm Beach County educators with new BMWs during an awards ceremony held recently at Braman Motorcars in Palm Beach.

Jane Winters, afterschool site director at Beacon Cove Intermediate School in Jupiter, won the School-Related Employee of the Year, and Dr. Evangeline Aguirre, intensive reading and English teacher in the English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) program at Wellington’s Palm Beach Central High School, is the Teacher of the Year.

“Partnerships between the school district and our local businesses are essential to the success of our students and schools,” Palm Beach County Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Avossa said. “Our community and business partners are important to the district, and we are grateful to Braman for stepping up to help us recognize these employees.”

Hosting the reception is just part of a growing partnership between Braman Motorcars and the Palm Beach County School District. The company has joined with the automotive academy at Park Vista High School to provide training and on-the-job experience for students and is conducting a job fair at the dealership later this month for students to explore automotive careers.

Braman also has given educators information on real-world demands of the job market to take back to students, and recently has begun offering incentives to district employees for the purchase of BMWs and Minis through a new Corporate Fleet Program developed with the school district.

“The development of our youth is paramount to the long-term success and development of our community,” said Stephen Grossman, general manager of Braman Motorcars. “We plan to support the school district’s five-year strategic plan and lead by example so that other county businesses see the potential to invest in our collective futures through our public school system.”

For more information, visit www.bramanmotorcars.com.

ABOVE: Teacher of the Year Dr. Evangeline Aguirre is surprised with a new BMW. She is shown with her husband, Stan Crooks (left), and Braman Motorcars General Manager Stephen Grossman.

