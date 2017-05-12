CAFCI Annual Student Assistance Awards

Caribbean-Americans for Community Involvement (CAFCI) held an award ceremony Saturday, May 6 at the original Wellington Mall where 10 high school seniors from Palm Beach County received Student Assistance Awards.

Royal Palm Beach Mayor Fred Pinto congratulated the recipients on behalf of the Village of Royal Palm Beach, District 6 School Board Member Marcia Andrews brought congratulations from the school district, and guest speaker and Pastor Clyde Bailey encouraged the students and the audience to continue to rise above everything.

CAFCI has donated more than $92,000 to Palm Beach County high school seniors over the past 25 years.

The Student Assistance Committee, chaired by Nadine White-Boyd and Junette Powell with committee members Leonie Escoffery, Clover Henry-Gilroy, Alpha McDonald, Dr. Cedric Lynch, Audrey Gordon and Alliseen Kelly-Rambeau, reviewed the students’ applications, their official transcripts, personal statements and letters of recommendation. The committee members also interviewed each applicant in order to choose the recipients for the awards.

Five students received general awards, and five received named awards.

Beljee Jeanty received the Jess and Victoria Santamaria Award. Jeanty attends Boca Raton High School and will be attending Florida Atlantic University. Jeanty is planning a career in marketing.

Admidonia Rebecca LaFortune received the Amanayea Abraham Award. LaFortune attends Atlantic High School and will be attending Florida Atlantic University. She is planning a career in civil engineering.

Hassana O’Connor received the Vivian and Adrienne Ferrin Award. O’Connor attends Palm Beach Gardens High School and will be attending Florida State University. O’Connor is planning a career as a pediatric psychiatrist.

Jordaine Randon received the Audrey C. Martin Award. Randon attends Seminole Ridge High School and will be attending Stetson University. Randon is planning a career in musical performance and business management.

Maya Garcia received the Cassie’s Castle Award. Garcia attends Royal Palm Beach High School and was accepted to Hampton University and Florida Gulf Coast University. Garcia is planning a career as a physician assistant.

Jennifer Dieujuste attends Lake Worth High School and will be attending Palm Beach State College. She is planning a career in international business.

Raegan Lee attends Seminole Ridge High School and will be attending the University of Florida. Lee is planning a career in computer science or dermatology.

Jocabed Martinez attends Pahokee Middle/Senior High School and will be attending the University of Florida with plans for a career in ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages).

Kizy Michel attends Royal Palm Beach High School and will be attending Barry University with plans for a career in nursing.

Wildeline Florexil attends Royal Palm Beach High School and will be attending Bethune-Cookman University, also with plans for a career in nursing.

