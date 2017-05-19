Calendar For May 19 – May 25, 2017

Saturday, May 20

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will walk in Okeeheelee Park (7715 Forest Hill Blvd.) on Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 a.m. Call Margaret at (561) 324-3543 for more info.

• The Palm Beach Zoo will host the Stacey Konwiser Memorial Save the Tiger 5K on Saturday May 20 at 7:30 a.m. Visit www.palmbeachzoo.org for more info.

• The Palm Beach Chapter of the Rare Fruit Council International will host its annual Tropical Fruit Tree & Edible Plant Sale on Saturday, May 20. The popular event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Florida Fairgrounds Agriplex Building. Visit www.pbrarefruitcouncil.org for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Invasive Plants & Their Management for adults on Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. Environmental Horticulture Agent Laurie Albrecht will identify the most common plant marauders and how to avoid planting invasive plants. Receive a voucher for two free three-gallon native plants while supplies last. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host “Things That Go” for ages 2 to 6 on Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. Zoom on over for some fun stories about cars, trains and planes, songs and a craft. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host “Letters to Our Military” for ages 7 and up on Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. Remember service men and women by making a card to thank them. Lynelle Chauncey Zelnar of Forgotten Soldiers Outreach will lead the activity. Craft supplies will be provided. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host an Acoustic Java Jam for adults on Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. Experience a caffeinated collection of local talent or bring your acoustic instruments and jam out. Coffee will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 for more info.

• The Palm Beach Children’s Chorus will present Celebrate the Music 2017 on Saturday, May 20 at 6 p.m. in the Kravis Center’s Helen K. Persson Hall. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.

• The Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual gala and business of the year awards on Saturday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kravis Center’s Cohen Pavilion. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.cpbchamber.com.

Sunday, May 21

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Book Chat: Mr. Penumbra’s 24-Hour Bookstore by Robin Sloan on Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. for adults in a staff-led discussion. Copies of the book are available. Light refreshments will be served. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• Shulamit Hadassah will host a panel discussion on “What, Exactly, Does Zionism Mean Today?” on Sunday, May 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Chabad of West Palm Beach (2112 N. Jog Road, West Palm Beach). Call Susan at (561) 252-1872 for more info.

• Third Row Center will hold its spring concert at Golden Lakes Village on Sunday, May 21 at 7 p.m. The group will now be performing in Clubhouse B featuring hits you know and love. For more information, visit www.thirdrowcentersingers.net.

Monday, May 22

• Wellington will begin the Maintenance and Evaluation of the Existing Underground Sanitary Sewer in the Southeast Lake Wellington area. This includes the following neighborhoods: Lakeshore Heights, Sunset Point, Montauk Village, Wellington Downs, South Shore, Woodwind, Sturbridge Village, the French Quarter, Briar Patch, Channing Villas, Park Place Hanover East, Coventry Green, and Waterway Cove beginning Monday, May 22 and continuing through Tuesday, June 16. Call (561) 689-8600 for more info.

• Seminole Ridge High School will hold its commencement ceremony for the Class of 2017 on Monday, May 22 at noon at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Call (561) 422-2600 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Coloring Pokémon for ages 5 to 10 on Monday, May 22 at 2:30 p.m. Bring your favorite Pokémon to life with themed pages. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will offer a French Beaded Flower Craft for adults on Monday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m. Learn the basics of French beading by using seed beads and wire to create a timeless little wildflower. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• Royal Palm Beach High School will hold its commencement ceremony for the Class of 2017 on Monday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Call (561) 753-4000 for more info.

Tuesday, May 23

• Palm Beach Central High School will hold its commencement ceremony for the Class of 2017 on Tuesday, May 23 at noon at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Call (561) 304-1000 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Art for Adults: Advanced Open Studio Figure Drawing for ages 16 and up on Tuesday, May 23 at 2 p.m. Develop observational drawing skills by investigating proportion, form and gesture. Materials will be provided, as well as guidance from an instructor. Figure drawing experience is required. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Paper Airplane Contest for ages 5 to 13 on Tuesday, May 23 at 2:30 p.m. Create a paper airplane and compete against your peers to see how far it can go. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• Wellington will host a Walk and Talk in the 12th Fairway Community on Tuesday, May 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Makey Kits for ages 8 and up on Tuesday, May 23 at 4:30 p.m. Use Makey kits to creatively interact with computers. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Mounts Botanical Garden in will host Uncommon Herbs & International Pestos on Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. Chef Nina Kauder will craft a variety of international pestos from a list of the less-than-commonplace herbs grown and sold at Mounts. Learn about their healing properties and the foods that feature them. Visit www.mounts.org for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Book Discussion on Brother, I’m Dying by Edwidge Danticat for adults on Tuesday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m. Pick up a copy at the research services desk. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Wellington Village Council will meet Tuesday, May 23 at 7 p.m. at the Wellington Municipal Complex. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

Wednesday, May 24

• The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties will hold its Founder’s Award Luncheon on Wednesday, May 24 at 11:30 a.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. For more info., call (561) 659-6800 or visit www.yourcommunityfoundation.org.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Reading Circle for adults on Wednesday, May 24 at 2 p.m. Share new titles and favorite books with other readers. Light refreshments will be served. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Positive Parenting in recognition of Mental Health Month on Wednesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. Learn about different parenting styles and how to utilize positive parenting to strengthen your relationship with your child and manage misbehavior. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Five Steps to a Stress-Free Life for adults on Wednesday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m. Joe Hamilton of TrustBridge Health teaches practical, easy techniques to lower stress levels. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

Thursday, May 25

• Wellington High School will hold its commencement ceremony for the Class of 2017 on Thursday, May 25 at 4 p.m. at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Call (561) 795-4900 for more info.

• Wellington will host a Food Truck Invasion at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) on Thursday, May 25 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. with a free Grateful Dead tribute concert at 6:30 p.m. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• Clematis by Night on the West Palm Beach waterfront will present funk music from B-Side Jones on Thursday, May 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. Visit www.wpb.org/events for more info.

Friday, May 26

• Ohio Gov. John Kasich will visit the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches on Friday, May 26, for a noon luncheon and book signing at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. For more info., visit www.forumclubpalmbeach.org.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host its RPB Kids Coloring Club for ages 2 and up on Friday, May 26 at 4 p.m. Color your favorite characters, designs and more. Worksheets and coloring sheets will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington Art Society will host a reception for artist Joanne Baker MacLeod at Whole Foods Market in Wellington on Friday, May 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For more info., visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org.

• The Palm Beach Zoo will host a Snooze-A-Pa-Zoo-Za Family Overnight stating on Friday May 26 from 7 p.m. Visit www.palmbeachzoo.org/family-overnights to pre-register.

Saturday, May 27

• The Florida Gun & Knife Show returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28. For more information, visit www.flgunshows.com.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Star Wars 40th Anniversary Celebration for all ages on Saturday, May 27 at 2 p.m. Celebrate with Tricia Barr, one of the Star Wars: The Visual Encyclopedia authors. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

Monday, May 29

• Wellington will hold its annual Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony on Monday, May 29 at the Wellington Veterans Memorial. The parade will begin at 8:15 a.m. from the Wellington Municipal Complex parking area and continuing down Forest Hill Blvd. to South Shore Blvd. The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Wellington Veterans Memorial, immediately following the parade. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Village of Royal Palm Beach will hold its Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 29 at the Veterans Park Amphitheater at 9 a.m. A flag-raising ceremony will be followed by a motivational presentation, and a performance by the Royal Palm Beach Community Band will take place. There will also be free refreshments. For more information, visit www.royalpalmbeach.com.

Tuesday, May 30

• The Village of Wellington will hold a Senior Symposium on hurricane preparedness and emergency management on Tuesday, May 30 at 11:30 a.m. at the Wellington Community Center. Call (561) 753-2476 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Origami for Adults on Tuesday, May 30 at 6:30 p.m. Discover the art of Japanese paper folding and transform a plain piece of paper into an animal or flower with simple strategic folds. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

