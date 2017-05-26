Calendar For May 26 – June 1, 2017

Saturday, May 27

• The Florida Gun & Knife Show returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28. For more information, visit www.flgunshows.com.

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will hike about nine miles on the Apoxee Wilderness Trail (3125 N. Jog Road, West Palm Beach) on Saturday, May 27 at 8 a.m. Call Joe Rosenberg at (561) 859-1954 for more info.

• The Palm Beach Zoo will host its Teddy Bear Affair, presented by MedExpress Urgent Care, on Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children can bring their favorite stuffed toys to the “doctor” for care from zoo veterinary and MedExpress Urgent Care staff. Visit www.palmbeachzoo.org/teddy-bear-affair-2017 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its Scrapbooking Club for adults on Saturday, May 27 at 2 p.m. Organize photos and record memories with scrapbooking techniques and materials. Bring photos, unfinished scrapbooks and materials to trade. Some materials will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Star Wars 40th Anniversary Celebration for all ages on Saturday, May 27 at 2 p.m. Celebrate with Tricia Barr, one of the Star Wars: The Visual Encyclopedia authors. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Palm Beach Zoo will host a Food Truck Safari on Saturday, May 27 from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Explore the zoo and enjoy Palm Beach County’s best gourmet food trucks. Trucks will be spread throughout the zoo with two live music locations and two cash bars. The Fountain Plaza Tiki Bar will feature a craft brewery tap-takeover. Visit www.palmbeachzoo.org/food-truck-safari-2017 for more info.

• The Sisterhood of Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor (3475 W. Woolbright Road, Suite 19, Boynton Beach) Saturday Jewish Film Night on Saturday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. will feature A Women Called Golda, the story of the Russian-born, Wisconsin-raised woman who rose to become the fourth prime minister of Israel. Ingrid Bergman depicts Meir as her older self. Bergman received an Emmy for the role, which was her final starring role before her death. Call (561) 968-0688 or e-mail info@ldorvador.org for more info.

Sunday, May 28

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will hike four miles in the Jupiter Ridge Natural Area on Sunday, May 28 at 7:30 a.m. Call (561) 586-0486 for more info.

• The Haitian Educators Association will hold its third annual award ceremony and dinner honoring the life work of Elcy Rose Andre on Sunday, May 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Madison Green Country Club in Royal Palm Beach. Call (561) 951-7682 or (786) 333-7173, or e-mail heapb215@gmail.com for more info.

Monday, May 29

• Wellington will hold its annual Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony on Monday, May 29 at the Wellington Veterans Memorial. The parade will begin at 8:15 a.m. from the Wellington Municipal Complex parking area and continuing down Forest Hill Blvd. to South Shore Blvd. The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Wellington Veterans Memorial, immediately following the parade. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Village of Royal Palm Beach will hold its Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 29 at the Veterans Park Amphitheater at 9 a.m. A flag-raising ceremony will be followed by a motivational presentation, and a performance by the Royal Palm Beach Community Band will take place. There will also be free refreshments. For more information, visit www.royalpalmbeach.com.

Tuesday, May 30

• The Village of Wellington will hold a Senior Symposium on hurricane preparedness and emergency management on Tuesday, May 30 at 11:30 a.m. at the Wellington Community Center. Call (561) 753-2476 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Art for Adults: Watercolor Techniques III for ages 16 and up on Tuesday, May 30 at 2 p.m. In this final class of the library’s watercolor series, you’ll learn the finishing touches to make your vision come to life on paper. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Origami for Adults on Tuesday, May 30 at 6:30 p.m. Discover the art of Japanese paper folding and transform a plain piece of paper into an animal or flower with simple strategic folds. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• Regal Cinemas and MovieTickets.com have joined forces with Bleecker Street and LD Entertainment so active and retired service members can attend a free screening of the new movie Megan Leavey at the Regal Cinema in Royal Palm Beach on Tuesday, May 30 at 7 p.m. in advance of its June 9 nationwide release. The film is based on the true story of a young Marine corporal whose unique discipline and bond with her military combat dog saved many lives during their deployment in Iraq. Tickets are available at www.att.com/thanksmilitary.

Wednesday, May 31

• The Palm Beach County Housing Summit will be held Wednesday, May 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Contact Rachel Lorenzo at rlorenzo@hlcpbc.org for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Adult Book Discussion: Man in the High Castle by Philip K. Dick on Wednesday, May 31 at 2 p.m. Explore this alternate-history novel. Pick up a copy at the research services desk. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Crafternoon: Button Art for adults on Wednesday, May 31 at 3 p.m. Discover how you can put your button surplus to good use with a fun crafting technique. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host an End of the School Year Craft Bonanza Blowout on Wednesday, May 31 at 3:30 p.m. Drop in and make as many crafts as you want with the supplies from the craft closet. Take supplies home with you to enjoy. Call (561) 790-6030 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Teen Takeover for ages 12 to 17 on Wednesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. Enjoy Wii games, board games and more. Snacks will be provided. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host “Steve Jobs of the Auto World: The Man Who Shaped GM Into the Apple of its Day” on Wednesday, May 31 at 6:30 p.m. Father of the Corvette and other innovative lifestyle car creations, Harley Earl’s legacy to the motor industry has been compared to Steve Jobs. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

Thursday, June 1

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host English Exchange on Thursdays in June at 1 p.m. Practice speaking English in a fun and informal atmosphere. Intermediate knowledge of the language is recommended. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Women’s Chamber Foundation will award 21 scholarships to deserving women and girls during its Big Red Apple Scholarship Luncheon at the Kravis Center on Thursday, June 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call (561) 659-0285 or e-mail admin@womenschamber.biz for more info.

• Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor (3475 W. Woolbright Road, Boynton Beach) will host “Two Elaine Silvers: A Musical Evening” on Thursday, June 1 at 2 p.m. L’Dor Va-dor Musical Director Elaine Silver on piano and spiritual folk music singer and guitarist Elaine Silver share the stage at this one-of-a-kind concert. For more info., call (561) 968-0688 or e-mail info@ldorvador.org.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Create a Memory Page for adults on Thursday, June 1 at 2 p.m. Create displays to commemorate special events and those you love by creating a memory page. Bring personal photos and your imagination. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• Wellington will host a Food Truck Invasion at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) on Thursday, June 1 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. with a free concert by the Leather & Lace Duo at 6:30 p.m. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Wellington Collegiate Academy will hold its 2017 commencement and celebration on Thursday, June 1 at 6 p.m. at the original Wellington Mall. For more info., visit www.gowca.org.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Writers’ Critique Workshop for adults on Thursday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m. Share, offer and accept constructive criticism to improve your fiction, nonfiction and poetry in a supportive atmosphere. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• Bestselling author Bobbie Hinman will be at Barnes & Noble in Wellington to discuss her new book, How to Create a Successful Children’s Picture Book, on Thursday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m. Hinman will share how she created, self-published and sold more than 50,000 award-winning children’s picture books. Call (561) 792-1292 for more info.

Friday, June 2

• The West Palm Beach Antiques Festival will return to the South Florida Fairgrounds from Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4. For more information, visit www.wpbaf.com.

• The Royal Palm Beach Young at Heart Club will hold its summer luncheon Friday, June 2 at 11 a.m. at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center. For more info., visit www.royalpalmbeach.com.

• Ghost Tours: An Evening in the Dark will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at Yesteryear Village at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Call (561) 790-5232 or e-mail yyv@southfloridafair.com to RSVP.

Saturday, June 3

• Amber’s Animal Outreach will host its third annual golf tournament, Paws & Putts on the Green, on Saturday, June 3 at the PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens. The 18-hole tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $175 per player, $600 per foursome and $50 for the luncheon and awards ceremony only. To register online, visit www.aaodog.org/golf.

• Wellington Aquatics Complex will hold its Make a Splash Water Safety Event on Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to noon with pediatric residents from Palms West Hospital and officials from Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue. Call (561) 791-4770 for more info.

• The National Croquet Center (700 Florida Mango Road, West Palm Beach) will offer free croquet lessons every Saturday in June at 10 a.m. Learn how to hit the ball, score wickets, learn strategy and plot your next move. Bring your friends for a morning of croquet and then stay for lunch at the Croquet Grille. Croquet attire is white, but guests can wear other colors for the free lesson. Flat-soled shoes are mandatory. Call (561) 478-2300, ext. 3, for reservations.

• The Norton Museum in West Palm Beach will hold a weekly Family Studio program every Saturday through the summer beginning Saturday, June 3 and running through October from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for families with children ages 5 to 12. To register for a Family Studio program, call (561) 832-5196, ext. 1138, or visit www.norton.org/familystudio.

• The Kravis Center will feature comedian Trevor Noah on Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. For more info., visit www.kravis.org.

