CareerSource Offers Job Search Tips For New Grads

May brings final exams and graduation events for thousands of college and high school students in Palm Beach County. It’s also time to plan and begin a search for employment. The good news is that the job market for graduates is the best it has been in nearly a decade.

Steve Craig, president and CEO of CareerSource Palm Beach County, the nonprofit organization chartered by the state to lead workforce development noted that there were nearly 19,000 advertised jobs available last month.

CareerSource offers these tips to help graduates land that first job:

Start now: Visit your college career center or a CareerSource center for job search assistance, or online at www.careersourcepbc.com.

Stand out from the crowd: On your résumé, list internships, summer jobs, part-time jobs, community service projects and campus activities. Also include marketable skills. CareerSource offers free résumé workshops.

Jump start your search: Check with your college career center to find out when recruiters are coming for interviews. Register online at www.employflorida.com.

Use social media to your advantage: Find out about employers from their company website and social media. Keep your sites up to date.

Dress for success: This includes a working professional look — clean, pressed, well-fitting slacks and dress shirts, or business dresses/skirts and tops — when meeting employers.

Make a great impression: Be sure to rehearse for your interviews.

Ask questions: Develop at least two probing questions for the interviewer.

Follow up: After the interview, always send a thank-you letter or e-mail. This demonstrates that you are eager to work. Ask when a decision can be expected.

Volunteer: Participate in community and charity activities as you conduct your job search. Ask leaders if they might serve as a future reference. A good site to find volunteer opportunities is at www.volunteermatch.org.

Persistence pays: Take advantage of networking opportunities to make new connections. Meeting new people can lead to interviews, leads and references.

The Central Career Center is located at 3400 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach. For more info., call (561) 340-1060, ext. 2361.

