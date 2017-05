Loxahatchee Groves Elementary School will hold its annual carnival on Friday, May 5 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the school (16020 Okeechobee Blvd., Loxahatchee Groves). There will be rides, a silent auction and vendors. For more info., call (561) 904-9200.

