Church Youth Fast For Famine Awareness

By at May 12, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

The youth group at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Wellington participated in the World Vision 30 Hour Famine event on April 29-30. The youth fasted for 30 hours and raised funds to understand and help those around the world suffering from hunger.

During their fasting, the youth participated in service projects for CROS Ministries to help with local hunger. They sorted two pallets of food at the CROS warehouse and bagged 600 pounds of rice for the CROS pantries. CROS goes through 600 pounds of rice in one week. They also listened to a presentation on hunger to learn statistics in the community and ways to help.

The youth decorated rocks with hunger facts and hid the rocks to help educate others. They then had to find supplies such as garbage, sticks, etc., to make a house like those in other countries must do. The end of the evening was spent praying and reflecting on people who are suffering.

The fasting started at midnight on April 29. The youth checked in at the church at 8 a.m. on April 29 until they broke the fast on Sunday, April 30 at 6 a.m. with Communion and a great breakfast.

A total of 11 youth and two adults participated this year. The youth would like to encourage others to participate in helping local agencies such as CROS Ministries throughout the year. They are also want to get others to participate in this amazing experience with them next year.

ABOVE: Eleven youth and two adults from St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Wellington fasted for famine awareness.

