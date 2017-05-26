County Earns GFOA Award For Budget Presentation

The Palm Beach County Office of Financial Management & Budget has received the 2017 Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada.

This marks the 31st consecutive year that the Chicago-based, nonprofit professional organization has recognized the county’s budget department. Director Sherry Brown accepted the Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation on behalf of her staff.

The award reflects a commitment to meet the highest principles of government budgeting. Recipients must satisfy a stringent set of nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well the Palm Beach County budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device.

There are more than 1,600 participants in the GFOA Budget Awards Program and more than 19,000 members.

