Crestwood Middle School Band Kids Compete With Music USA In Orlando

Many of the Crestwood Middle School band students went on a trip recently to compete with Music USA in Orlando.

The Crestwood students were outstanding in their competition, receiving a rating of “Excellent.” The band also took second place in the Middle School Band category.

The group went on to enjoy Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, as well as Medieval Times and Aquatica.

The Crestwood Band is led by director Amanda Leonard.

ABOVE: James Richardson, Jahiem Gayle, Jose Rosa Perez, Jaydon Hood, Jason Kelly, Garrett Fulton, Lily Lanier, Dalal Yaqub and Kyra Smith.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Schools