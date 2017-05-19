Customer Appreciation At The Wellness Experience

The Wellness Experience held a Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday, May 13 in the Kobosko’s Crossing shopping center in Wellington. Several vendors set up booths on the sidewalk. Lady Luck Animal Rescue had a few pets needing adoption, and the Hatch Cats performed music that entertained attendees. Chiropractor Dr. Randy Laurich’s office served refreshments. For more info., visit www.wellness-experience.com.

Around Town Business Featured Palm Beach County