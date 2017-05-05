Donate Life Month At Wellington Regional

Maureen Budjinski, longtime volunteer ambassador for the Life Alliance Organ Recovery Agency (LAORA) at the University of Miami, addressed the medical staff at Wellington Regional Medical Center on behalf of organ donor awareness Friday, April 28. April was National Donate Life Month. To learn more about LAORA, visit http://surgery.med.miami.edu/laora. Shown above is Budjinski (left) with LAORA Hospital Development Specialist Andrea Castano and Donor Management Coordinator Jose Cepeda.

Briefs