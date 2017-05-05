Ecology Club Uses Legos To Explore History Of Paper

The Wellington Elementary School Ecology Club recently built representational models of the “History of Paper” with Lego bricks. Teacher Kate Lane, who sponsors the club, taught the members about the history of paper making. The students were excited to create the models. Building with Lego bricks incorporate many different concepts: engineering, technology, fine motor skills, creativity, sense of accomplishment and persistence. The Ecology Club meets every other week and is open to fourth and fifth graders.

