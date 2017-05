On Monday, May 15, Emerald Cove Middle School held a Volunteer Breakfast to recognize the individuals who give their time to help make the school a success. This year’s theme was “ECMS Volunteers Sparkle and Shine.” At the event, the jazz band gave a great performance. The dedication and care volunteers give to Emerald Cove is greatly appreciated. Shown above, Emerald Cove volunteers enjoy breakfast.

