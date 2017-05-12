Fair Housing Month Contest Winners

In recognition of Fair Housing Month in April, the Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Office of Equal Opportunity and the Legal Aid Society, recently announced the winners of their annual Fair Housing contest with the theme, “Fair Housing: Making Dreams Come True.”

The goal of the contest was to raise public awareness of enactment of the federal Fair Housing Act, Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, familial status, disability, national origin and gender, and to encourage fair housing opportunities for all citizens. In addition, Palm Beach County’s Fair Housing Ordinance prohibits discrimination based upon sexual orientation, age, marital status and gender identity or expression.

This year’s winners include:

Elementary School Poster Contest Winners — First place/$100 gift card: Mateo Eaton (Imagine Schools Chancellor Campus); second place/$50 gift card: Micah Boggs (homeschooled); and third place/$25 gift card: Lily Battles (H.L. Johnson Elementary School).

Middle School Poster Contest Winners — First place/$100 gift card: Joseph Perez; second place/$50 gift card: Alaysia Means; and third place/$25 gift card: Charlotte Oliver, all from the Renaissance Charter School at West Palm Beach.

Middle School Essay Contest Winners — First Place/$100 gift card: Kate Deviney (Bak Middle School of the Arts); second place/$50 gift card: Nalini Persaud (Lake Worth Middle School); and third place/$25 gift card: Ryan Ullah (Roosevelt Middle School).

Contest winners received prizes at a reception April 19 at the Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches. For more info., visit www.rapb.com/fairhousing.

(L-R) Kate Deviney, Bak Middle School of the Arts, grade seven; Lily Battles, H.L. Johnson Elementary, grade five; Alaysia Means, Renaissance Charter of West Palm Beach, grade eight; Micah Boggs, homeschooled, grade four; Charlotte Oliver, Renaissance Charter of West Palm Beach, grade eight; Mateo Eaton, Imagine Schools Chancellor Campus, grade three; Nalini Persaud, Lake Worth Middle School, grade eight; and Ryan Ullah, Roosevelt Middle School, grade six.

