Forum Club to Host Gov. Kasich

Ohio Gov. John Kasich will visit the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches on Friday, May 26 for a noon luncheon and book signing at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts Cohen Pavilion.

As a 2016 presidential candidate, Kasich witnessed the nation’s unpredictable and unprecedented election cycle from the front lines. Since then, he has continued to be an outspoken voice in American politics and society. Kasich will share his insights on the 2016 campaign, his concerns for America and his hopes for our future.

At the Forum Club event, Kasich will be signing copies of his new book, Two Paths: America Divided or United.

This event is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased at www.forumclubpalmbeach.org or by contacting Wendy Norris at (561) 881-9977 or wnorris@forumclubpb.com.

