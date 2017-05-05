Frankel To Host Town Hall May 8

On Monday, May 8, Congresswoman Lois Frankel (D-District 21) will host a town hall meeting to provide a legislative update. At the meeting, Frankel will make opening remarks and then open the floor to audience comments and questions. The town hall meeting will take place at the Wellington Municipal Complex, located at 12300 W. Forest Hill Blvd., from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Open to the public, attendees are asked to send RSVPs to FL21LF.RSVP@mail.house.gov.

Briefs