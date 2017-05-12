Fred Hughes Dies At Age 74

Fred Hughes of Royal Palm Beach, born July 12, 1942, passed away Saturday, May 6.

A Florida native, Hughes is survived by his loving wife, Dolly, his sons, Thomas, Michael and Christopher, and four grandchildren. The eldest of a large family, Hughes is survived by brothers Robert, Brian, Glenn and Richard, and sisters Dale, Valerie and Beverly. He was preceded in death by brothers Thomas, Allen and James.

Born in Miami Beach and raised in North Miami, Hughes was a graduate of North Miami High School. He served in the United States Air Force and was an avid family historian. He will be dearly missed and remembered by family and friends.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, May 27 from noon until 3 p.m. at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center (151 Civic Center Way). All family and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

