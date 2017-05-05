Golden Grove Roundup May 11

Golden Grove Elementary School will host its Kindergarten Roundup on Thursday, May 11 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Parents of incoming kindergarten students attending Golden Grove in August 2017 are welcome to attend the annual Kindergarten Roundup. Kindergarten registration packets will be handed out. Afterschool program information will be available for anyone interested in enrolling their child. For more info., call (561) 904-9700.

Briefs