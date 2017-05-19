Greenway Village Hosts Cinco De Mayo Party

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, the first annual Multicultural Fiesta was held at the Greenway Village South Clubhouse. The potluck-style menu guests brought varied and delicious dishes reflected diverse heritages. Among the offerings were sweet noodle kugel, Mediterranean salad and a comfort food favorite, macaroni and cheese. The evening’s festive yet intimate atmosphere included Spanish music from around the world, as well as some old-time favorites.

ABOVE: Dottie Emig, Linda Igou, Robert Covetskie and Carol Williams.

