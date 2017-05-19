High Touch High Tech To Offer Science Camp At Joey’s Outback

High Touch High Tech of South Florida will offer 10 weeks of STEAM-related, hands-on science experiments to children who live in the western communities this summer along with its partner Joey’s Outback Adventures, located near Fresh Market in Wellington.

With locations in the United States, Canada and around the world, HTHT serves more than four million children annually. Additionally, it serves many of the Adventure Ocean youth programs on Royal Caribbean cruise ships. High Touch High Tech has emerged as the leader in innovative, hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) experiments for kids. The educational and enriching programs ignite a child’s natural curiosity about science, and help to build problem-solving skills, self-esteem and confidence

Family owned and operated since 1996, High Touch High Tech of South Florida has been providing unique hands-on science programs in the form of in-school field trips to preschools, elementary and middle schools, after-school programs, camps and birthday parties on location in five South Florida counties. Local residents Ann and Michael Ezratty, along with their team of scientists, have been committed to providing the most amazing science experiences around.

HTHT’s Sizzlin’ Summer Science Camp 2017 at Joey’s Outback will serve children between the ages of 4 and 11. Unique learning styles are the specialty, and the company is happy to work with parents to establish the best learning plan for their children. This partnership will help foster a lifelong love of science and will make the experience both meaningful and memorable for all “Jr. Scientists.”

There is also a counselors-in-training program for children 12 and older offering half-price tuition. CITs will set goals for themselves, and High Touch High Tech scientists will aid the young adults in the successful achievement of those goals.

Summer Science Camp will begin on Monday, June 5 and will end on Aug. 11. Camp is open from Monday through Friday, with the exception of the week of July 4, which will be a prorated four-day week. Full days go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and half days can be either 9 a.m. to noon or noon to 3 p.m. There is also the option to pay by the day, for parents who want flexibility during the summer months without a commitment. Parents are invited to stop by Joey’s Outback and sign their child up for a few hours on any given day.

The curriculum will include 10 weeks of fun, hands-on science experiments related to the weekly themes. With themes ranging from biology, astronomy, geology, physics, botany, paleontology, chemistry and more, children will have a wonderful opportunity to learn how science works, to explore the world around them in a safe manner, ask questions and solve problems. Art is infused in all of HTHT’s investigations. New for this summer will be 3D drawing, and the technology behind 3D printing and how it benefits medicine, science and even food production. Campers will draw in 3D and sculpt original pieces to take home. Campers will come home with science-related “goodies” depending on the week’s theme.

Joey’s Outback Adventures, is the perfect place to position the camp. The location offers a state-of-the-art, 14,000-square-foot indoor playground filled with bounce houses, mazes and games. Affordable, hot lunch options are available. HTHT campers will not only engage in fun science and art activities, they will also have full use of the facility during breaks.

For more information, call Julie at (561) 792-3785, visit www.sciencemadefunsfl.net or e-mail info@sciencemadefunsfl.net. Camp registration is available online.

