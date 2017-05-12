Horses That Help Patriotic Event At Hamlin House

Horses That Help hosted a patriotic barbecue on Saturday, May 6 at Hamlin House in The Acreage. Project 425 brought military vehicles and its Huey helicopter for guests to sit in and take photos. A barbecue lunch was enjoyed by all. Kids activities included coloring, rock painting and horse riding. Horses That Help is a nonprofit that pairs horses with those who are at-risk or with special needs. To learn more about Horses That Help, visit www.horsesthathelp.org.

