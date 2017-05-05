Increased Turnout For Royal Palm’s 2017 Citizen Summit

The tables were busy with chatter, and individual Royal Palm Beach Village Council members and village staff members were attentive with mouths closed, as they listened to residents discuss a list of questions Tuesday night at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center.

Royal Palm Beach hosted its fifth annual Citizen Summit on May 2. This year’s summit was once again led by moderator Lyle Sumek, who made sure to inform and guide those participating in the forum. “Tonight, everybody’s idea has merit,” Sumek said.

Mayor Fred Pinto spoke with microphone in hand to address the importance of holding this annual event.

“Tonight, we need your input to help us validate some of the assumptions that we’ve made to help us validate that we’ve got the right priorities, but more importantly, to help us understand and illuminate us,” Pinto said. “There might be some things that we didn’t think of that we should give consideration to. We’re looking for that input from you tonight, and we appreciate you taking the time and effort to help us.”

This year’s summit grew in citizen attendance, reaching nearly 70 participants, not including council members and staff.

“We had probably the best turnout that we’ve had in five years. And it was not just the turnout — we had people who were very much engaged and had a lot of really good ideas to share with us,” Pinto said. “They were very articulate and expressive as we went around the different tables.”

The summit continues to ask that residents of Royal Palm Beach answer questions that relate to current projects or priorities in the village’s strategic plan, also allowing for any input that any individual may have at the time.

Among others, the list of questions included:

“During the last two years, what has the village government done to enhance the livability of Royal Palm Beach?”

“What village services are most important to you and your family?” and

“What current village services need to be enhanced or potential new village services that need to be added, and are you willing to pay for them?”

Pinto found the experience illuminating. “It’s interesting. This year, I heard a lot of discussion about things that this council has already been looking at, and I think what we’re going to get out of this is a better prioritization,” he said. “Something that we maybe had lower on the priority list, I could see us moving up, and some things maybe moving down.”

Pinto was confident in the discussion he heard from the tables, as the people discussed each question and presented feedback from each participation group member.

“The themes were very consistent with what we’ve heard in the past and what we believe we need to be doing going forward in the next year,” Pinto said.

Councilwoman Selena Smith was happy with the turnout and thinking forward after the event.

“It was a very impressive turnout, a lot of interaction and great ideas. I’m excited about the next couple of years for the village,” Smith said. “This year was really nice because I think what the council has talked about as priorities I heard quite often around the other tables as well. It seems that we’re on the right track, and hopefully we’ll expand on those ideas.”

Village staff members also found the experience useful.

“I really think that going through this exercise and getting the feedback from the community and residents themselves helps us to shape and guide our resources to the areas that are clearly in need and responsive to what the citizenry wants,” Director of Community Development Robert Hill said.

Hill sees a common trend among the citizens who participated at the summit this year.

“I do see a common trend of people enjoying the leisure services that we provide,” he said. “They like to see more things that are involving code enforcement and other actions that are going to help protect their property values. At the same time, I saw very much an appreciation for all the leisure services that the village offers.”

There were five students among the people at the summit, who were recognized for their attendance and participation.

The main emphasis for the evening was that the citizens were the ones doing the talking. Village leaders had notepads and pens to make notes after listening to the answers that were given and then written down with markers on large easel paper to be submitted for review and the public record.

“It’s important to keep us focused, to make sure we’re on the right track,” Village Manager Ray Liggins said. “It’s the residents’ town, and we like to check with them that we got it right.”

The mayor and council members rotated to the different tables throughout the evening as the participants answered the posed questions. This allowed for each of them to hear the voices of all who attended.

Before the forum ended, the participants were able to write a message to the mayor and the council on an index card.

“We’re very happy with the event this year, and we’re very happy that we’ve gotten some really solid input and feedback from our citizens,” Pinto said. “Job well-done by the citizens of Royal Palm Beach.”

ABOVE: Royal Palm Beach residents take part in the Citizen Summit at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center.

