Janco Damas Graduates From Boston University

Boston University awarded academic degrees to 1,896 students in January 2017. Among the graduates was Janco Damas of Wellington, who received a master’s degree in journalism.

Founded in 1839, Boston University is an internationally recognized institution of higher education and research. Consisting of 16 schools and colleges, BU offers students more than 250 programs of study.

With more than 33,000 students, it is the fourth-largest private university in the country.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



People