JustWorld Seeking New Members During ‘Month Of Change’

JustWorld International recently kicked off its “Month of Change” campaign. The goal of the campaign is to sign up 30 new JustWorld members in the month of May.

The monthly membership donation is a direct investment in the livelihood of children at JustWorld programs around the world, supporting the education, nutrition, health, hygiene and leadership development needs of more than 6,500 children. As little as $10 a month can provide the nutrition for one child for an entire year.

The not-for-profit organization JustWorld International was founded in 2003 with the goal of uniting equestrians to change the world. Since then, JustWorld has provided children from some of the poorest communities in the world with a better quality of life. Through the international equestrian network, riders see that together, everyone can do their part to help others in need.

JustWorld works with local organizations that have impassioned leaders who know the needs of their communities and can better direct JustWorld’s support to make the greatest impact. JustWorld’s partners have received global recognition for their extraordinary leadership, with two partners receiving the prestigious CNN Top 10 Hero Award.

JustWorld’s programs are effective in transforming children’s lives every day. This past year, JustWorld increased the capacity for its programs two-fold, serving more than 6,500 children in Cambodia, Guatemala and Honduras. Now, the organization needs help to continue to provide these children with the care they need so they can break free from the cycle of poverty.

To become a member, visit www.justworldinternational.org and click the “Join” button.

