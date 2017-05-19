Karate Program For Mothers

Genbu-Kai Karate (13889 Wellington Trace, Suite A-21, Wellington) is holding a special program for Mother Appreciation Month. Mothers can start to improve their fitness and health for free. The school is honoring mothers for unselfish contributions to their family and the community with a free month of the specialized martial arts program for adults. Develop a more positive attitude as you gain confidence, relieve stress, have fun and learn personal safety skills. Call (561) 804-1002 for more information. The promotion will continue through June 16.

