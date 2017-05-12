haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi porno uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Kids4Seniors Hosts Space-Themed Event

By at May 12, 2017 | 12:04 am | Print

On April 20, Brookdale Lake Worth, an independent living facility, hosted a space-themed fundraiser for Kids4Seniors. Kids4Seniors is a program started by 10-year-old Wellington resident Giavonna Antonucci, who wanted to make a change in her community.

After seeing a Disney commercial about kids promoting change, Antonucci was inspired to help the seniors in her community who are lonely. Loneliness affects almost half the senior population, including seniors who live with someone or are living in a senior facility. Senior loneliness causes cognitive decline, depression, it is even linked to early mortality.

Antonucci partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Wellington and got more than 40 kids to join her in visiting seniors in their community. Since January, these kids have made several visits to the seniors at Brookdale Lake Worth and have established relationships with many residents.

The space-themed event honored Global Youth Service Day by thanking the kids for their community service with games and prizes to be played with the seniors. It was also a networking event that invited professionals to see what Kids4Seniors was all about.

The event was put together by RecBox LLC, a therapeutic recreation company founded by Antonucci’s mother, Tina Antonucci. Giavonna helped her mother create several space-themed intergenerational games that the seniors could enjoy with the kids.

For more information about Kids4Seniors, visit www.recbox.org.

ABOVE: Giavonna Antonucci (front right) has organized several visits to area senior residences.

