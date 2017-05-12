Lane Smith Earns Angus Awards From Junior Angus Association

Lane Smith of Loxahatchee has earned the National Junior Angus Association’s (NJAA) bronze and silver awards, according to Jaclyn Clark, education and events director of the American Angus Association in Saint Joseph, Mo.

The 14-year-old son of Bobbi Jo Smith attends Western Pines Middle School and is a member of the NJAA and the Florida Junior Angus Association, where he has served as chaplain and currently serves as treasurer.

At the National Junior Angus Show (NJAS), Smith participated in photography, quiz bowl, livestock judging and team fitting contests, and the All-American Certified Angus Beef Cook-Off. He participated in the mentoring program in 2015 and 2016. He has submitted weight data to the Angus Herd Improvement Records.

The bronze and silver awards are the first two levels of the NJAA Recognition Program that began in 1972. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the awards, then meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honors. Applicants are evaluated in areas of Junior Angus Association activities and leadership, showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd, and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle.

ABOVE: Lane Smith outside his home.

