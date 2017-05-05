haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi porno uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Letter: 30 MPH Limit On Okee Must Go!

By at May 5, 2017 | 12:01 am | Print

Editor’s note: The following letter is in response to the letter “In A Hurry? Avoid Okeechobee Through Groves” by Dr. Bill Louda, published last week.

I am happy to see that most people driving on Okeechobee Blvd. through Loxahatchee Groves are ignoring the ridiculous 30 MPH speed limit.

Most of the people who like the lower speed limit are older, retired people who are in no hurry to go anywhere. For the rest of us, who have busy schedules, it stinks!

Since Loxahatchee Groves has no contract with Palm Beach County to maintain the road, it is getting much worse. Lots of potholes, cracked pavement and little road striping is left.

In my opinion, if someone is injured because of failure to properly maintain the road, Loxahatchee Groves could be up for a lawsuit.

Also, don’t forget about Loxahatchee Groves Councilman Tom Goltzené. He was for the 30 MPH speed limit. We voted him out of office! Who’s next?

We have only begun to fight the speed limit issue; but for now, I will keep ignoring the 30 MPH speed limit. That is what I plan to do — and I encourage everyone to do so as well!

Edward Betcher, Loxahatchee Groves

Letters

