Letter: 30 MPH Limit On Okee Must Go!

Editor’s note: The following letter is in response to the letter “In A Hurry? Avoid Okeechobee Through Groves” by Dr. Bill Louda, published last week.

I am happy to see that most people driving on Okeechobee Blvd. through Loxahatchee Groves are ignoring the ridiculous 30 MPH speed limit.

Most of the people who like the lower speed limit are older, retired people who are in no hurry to go anywhere. For the rest of us, who have busy schedules, it stinks!

Since Loxahatchee Groves has no contract with Palm Beach County to maintain the road, it is getting much worse. Lots of potholes, cracked pavement and little road striping is left.

In my opinion, if someone is injured because of failure to properly maintain the road, Loxahatchee Groves could be up for a lawsuit.

Also, don’t forget about Loxahatchee Groves Councilman Tom Goltzené. He was for the 30 MPH speed limit. We voted him out of office! Who’s next?

We have only begun to fight the speed limit issue; but for now, I will keep ignoring the 30 MPH speed limit. That is what I plan to do — and I encourage everyone to do so as well!

Edward Betcher, Loxahatchee Groves

