LGLA Meeting Set For May 25

By at May 19, 2017 | 12:04 am | Print

The Loxahatchee Groves Landowners’ Association will meet Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m. at the Palms West Presbyterian Church (13689 Okeechobee Blvd.).

The speaker will be Mike Carroll and members of the Project 425 group. The program will revolve around military vehicles that were restored by the members of Project 425. Attendees will learn about the time-consuming process to locate parts needed for the restoration work. The restored vehicles will be on site to explore. There will also be a talk about how the vehicles were used in combat.

The public is welcome, but only members can make motions or vote on motions. For more information, contact Marge Herzog at (561) 818-9114 or marge@herzog.ms.

Briefs

