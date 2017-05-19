Local Fishing Team Catches 75-Pound Mahi

Cory Inman, 27, of Loxahatchee and the “Lit Up” fishing team of Shane Milstead (captain of the boat), Hal Camp Jr., James Lassiter, Keith Knopf, Mike Dubeau and Inman went fishing May 4 offshore.The team is passionate about fishing and caught a mahi weighing more than 74 pounds and 5 feet, 11 inches long. The guys all have been fishing together for several years and have won a few offshore fishing tournaments during the past year. They all work full-time during the week and spend the weekends on the water. For more information about the Lit Up team, call (561) 951-2024.

People