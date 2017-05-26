LuLaRoe Ladies Night May 31

Calling all LuLaRoe lovers: several local consultants are getting together for a fun LuLaRoe Ladies Night at the Wellington Community Center (12150 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington) on Wednesday, May 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Come to browse the different clothing styles and try on your favorite styles. A free swag bag will be given to the first 25 people through the door. Kids are welcome. For more info., call (561) 523-4251 or visit www.shopteamjen.com.

Briefs