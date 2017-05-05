Mad Science Providing STEM Camps At #1 Education Place

Mad Science of Palm Beach is providing three weeks of STEM camps to children of the western communities at its new camp site, located at #1 Education Place in the original Wellington Mall. Each week, children will get to solve problems, engineer and discover the world around them through science, technology, engineering and math.

“We are excited to be continuing our hands-on, engaging programing that students and parents have come to know us for through our after-school programs into the summer,” said Ellen Maringione, owner of Mad Science of Palm Beach. “This is something the area has been asking for, and we couldn’t be happier to be in our new location this summer.”

Mad Science STEM Camps will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the weeks of June 19-23, July 10-14 and July 17-21 for children entering first through sixth grade. Each week’s camp covers a different topic, so children can come all three weeks and experience something new.

Inventors and Explorers (June 19-23): Each day, children will be given a series of challenges that must be overcome by using basic materials, simple machines, tips from world-famous inventors and the most important thing of all — their imaginations. While Thomas Edison said invention is 10 percent inspiration and 90 percent perspiration, this camp is 100 percent fun!

Rockets and Robots (July 10-14): Participants will be inspired to take on the adventure of space exploration. Students will learn about the solar system, stars, space travel and beyond through experiments and games. The fun doesn’t stop there. Children build their own solar-powered robot to take home and learn about the engineering behind tomorrow’s robots, from gears to power sources.

FUN-gineering (July 17-21): Campers will get the chance to tap into their engineering skills. From creating simple machines to constructing molecules, children will get a first-hand look into how the world is built. They will even get the chance to build a geodesic dome they can climb into.

The Mad Science STEM camps provide a unique science, technology, engineering and math curriculum, explained Nadia Sorocka Smart, operations manager of Mad Science of Palm Beach. “It is all about learning through fun,” she said.

Mad Science is the world’s leading science enrichment provider, delivering unique, entertaining and educational hands-on science experiences for children. Mad Science Group has locations in 24 countries, which bring science education to millions of children each year. Its innovative programs help kids learn about science through fun after-school programs, preschool programs, in-class workshops, camps, birthday parties and special events.

For more than 30 years, the firm has invested in research and development. Its executives believe in the importance of being at the forefront of the industry and continue to create science programming for kids. Their approach to teaching science invites children to pursue STEM careers. Learn more at www.madscience.org.

Contact Nadia Smart at (561) 351-6112 or e-mail at nadia@madscipb.com for more information about camp programs.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Business Schools