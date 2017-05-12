haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi porno uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

May 16 Workshop To Educate Baby Boomers On Social Security

By at May 12, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

As a new generation of retirees prepares to collect benefits, an educational workshop titled “Savvy Social Security Planning: What Baby Boomers Need to Know to Maximize Retirement Income” has been scheduled for 11:30 to 1 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 at the Wellington Community Center (12150 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington).

The Social Security program is far more complicated than most people realize. The decisions baby boomers make now can have a tremendous impact on the total amount of benefits they stand to receive over their lifetime.

Questions boomers are asking include: Will Social Security be there for me? How much can I expect to receive? When should I apply for Social Security? How can I maximize my benefits? and Will Social Security be enough to live on in retirement?

To help baby boomers better understand the Social Security system, the May 16 workshop will cover: five factors to consider when deciding when to apply for benefits; when it makes sense to delay benefits and when it does not; why you should always check your earnings record for accuracy; how to estimate your benefits; how to coordinate benefits with your spouse; how to minimize taxes on Social Security benefits; and how to coordinate Social Security with your other sources of retirement income.

Seating is limited and reservations are recommended. Individuals can reserve space by calling Max Westerman at (561) 713-1333.

Business

