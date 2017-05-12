May 16 Workshop To Educate Baby Boomers On Social Security

As a new generation of retirees prepares to collect benefits, an educational workshop titled “Savvy Social Security Planning: What Baby Boomers Need to Know to Maximize Retirement Income” has been scheduled for 11:30 to 1 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 at the Wellington Community Center (12150 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington).

The Social Security program is far more complicated than most people realize. The decisions baby boomers make now can have a tremendous impact on the total amount of benefits they stand to receive over their lifetime.

Questions boomers are asking include: Will Social Security be there for me? How much can I expect to receive? When should I apply for Social Security? How can I maximize my benefits? and Will Social Security be enough to live on in retirement?

To help baby boomers better understand the Social Security system, the May 16 workshop will cover: five factors to consider when deciding when to apply for benefits; when it makes sense to delay benefits and when it does not; why you should always check your earnings record for accuracy; how to estimate your benefits; how to coordinate benefits with your spouse; how to minimize taxes on Social Security benefits; and how to coordinate Social Security with your other sources of retirement income.

Seating is limited and reservations are recommended. Individuals can reserve space by calling Max Westerman at (561) 713-1333.

