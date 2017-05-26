Memorial Day Holiday Hours At Wellington Parks And Facilities

While the Village of Wellington will be closed Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day, some Wellington parks and recreation facilities will be open.

The Village Park gym (11700 Pierson Road) and the Wellington Community Center (12150 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) will be closed in observance of the holiday.

The following parks will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Tiger Shark Cove (playground and ballfields), Scott’s Place, the Environmental Preserve at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Everglades Habitat (Section 24), Olympia Park, Community Park, Village Park (outside areas and restrooms only) and Wellington Green Park (10-acre site).

The Wellington Aquatics Complex (12072 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) will be open from noon to 5 p.m., and the Wellington Tennis Center (3100 Lyons Road) will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about Wellington parks and facilities, visit www.wellingtonfl.gov/parks.

