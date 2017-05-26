Memorial Day Mass At Our Lady Queen Of Peace Cemetery

Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery in Royal Palm Beach, the only Catholic cemetery in the Diocese of Palm Beach, will celebrate its annual Memorial Day Mass and pay tribute to military service members on Memorial Day.

The Mass will be held on Monday, May 29 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the covered outdoor pavilion at the cemetery. The event is open to the public. Bishop of Palm Beach Gerald M. Barbarito will be the main celebrant of the Mass.

The cemetery’s Memorial Day Mass is held annually to honor all those who have died in service to the nation and for all of those who have served in the military.

There will be a Presentation of Colors and reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance by the Lake Worth High School Air Force ROTC. Following the Mass, a procession by the Knights of Columbus, Bag Pipes and Drummers, and all in attendance will move to the cemetery veterans memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony. Following Mass, light refreshments will be available.

For more information, call (561) 793-0711.

