Memorial Day Observances In Wellington

The Village of Wellington and the American Legion Chris Reyka Memorial Wellington Post 390 will honor all veterans with a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29.

Veterans are invited to walk in a Memorial Day parade beginning at 8:15 a.m. at the Wellington Municipal Complex (12300 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). The parade ends at the Wellington Veterans Memorial, located at the corner of Forest Hill and South Shore boulevards. The parade will be followed at 8:30 a.m. by the Memorial Day ceremony.

Active or retired veterans attending the ceremony will have an opportunity to register the morning of the event at the Wellington tent to be recognized during the ceremony. To become a part of this event, call Michelle Garvey at (561) 791-4082.

Post 390 will hold its annual Veterans Open House on Wednesday, June 7 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Wellington Community Center (12150 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). This event will feature guest speakers to raise awareness about the American Legion and services offered to veterans. For more info., e-mail wellingtonlegion390@gmail.com.

Briefs