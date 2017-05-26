Memorial Day Weekend Cookout At Whole Foods

For the seventh consecutive year, all Whole Foods Market stores in Palm Beach and Broward counties will host a Memorial Day weekend fundraiser to commemorate the service and sacrifice of the men and women of the U.S. military.

In partnership with Forgotten Soldiers Outreach, all nine stores will host a Support Our Troops Cookout. The cookout at Whole Foods Market Wellington (2635 State Road 7) will be on Saturday, May 27 from noon to 3 p.m.

During the cookout, customers can enjoy an entrée from the grill, side and a drink for a donation of $5. All proceeds will be donated to Forgotten Soldiers Outreach. Customers are invited to write letters of encouragement to the troops or donate toiletries or other items to be included in care packages, which will then be sent to U.S. soldiers serving overseas.

“We are proud and honored to continue to partner with such a wonderful organization as Whole Foods Market. It’s truly a way to show support of our United States armed forces,” said Lynelle Chauncey Zelnar, founder and executive director of Forgotten Soldiers Outreach. “Our sole mission is to support America’s deployed military service members to ensure they are not forgotten.”

For more than 14 years, Forgotten Soldiers Outreach has been connecting community support with military members serving abroad through monthly “We Care” packages. Since its inception, Forgotten Soldiers Outreach has delivered care packages to more than 400,000 U.S. troops worldwide from all branches of the military.

Briefs