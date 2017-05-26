haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi porno uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Memorial Day Weekend Cookout At Whole Foods

By at May 26, 2017 | 12:04 am | Print

For the seventh consecutive year, all Whole Foods Market stores in Palm Beach and Broward counties will host a Memorial Day weekend fundraiser to commemorate the service and sacrifice of the men and women of the U.S. military.

In partnership with Forgotten Soldiers Outreach, all nine stores will host a Support Our Troops Cookout. The cookout at Whole Foods Market Wellington (2635 State Road 7) will be on Saturday, May 27 from noon to 3 p.m.

During the cookout, customers can enjoy an entrée from the grill, side and a drink for a donation of $5. All proceeds will be donated to Forgotten Soldiers Outreach. Customers are invited to write letters of encouragement to the troops or donate toiletries or other items to be included in care packages, which will then be sent to U.S. soldiers serving overseas.

“We are proud and honored to continue to partner with such a wonderful organization as Whole Foods Market. It’s truly a way to show support of our United States armed forces,” said Lynelle Chauncey Zelnar, founder and executive director of Forgotten Soldiers Outreach. “Our sole mission is to support America’s deployed military service members to ensure they are not forgotten.”

For more than 14 years, Forgotten Soldiers Outreach has been connecting community support with military members serving abroad through monthly “We Care” packages. Since its inception, Forgotten Soldiers Outreach has delivered care packages to more than 400,000 U.S. troops worldwide from all branches of the military.

